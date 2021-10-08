Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Sold by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,256 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Illumina were worth $4,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its position in Illumina by 77.9% during the first quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 544,135 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $208,980,000 after buying an additional 238,281 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 53.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 433,801 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $166,606,000 after acquiring an additional 151,703 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Illumina by 41,892.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,431,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 5.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,539,352 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,198,406,000 after buying an additional 128,312 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ILMN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $432.83.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.23, for a total transaction of $151,420.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,642 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,895 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $408.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $462.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $439.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The company has a market capitalization of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $288.01 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

