ImageCash Tops 1-Day Volume of $164.00 (IMGC)

ImageCash (CURRENCY:IMGC) traded 254.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 8th. ImageCash has a total market capitalization of $20,413.47 and $164.00 worth of ImageCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ImageCash has traded 59.7% higher against the US dollar. One ImageCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ImageCash alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001829 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001962 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.76 or 0.00061745 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.22 or 0.00143055 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.54 or 0.00092433 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,598.15 or 0.99858693 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,545.81 or 0.06485208 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ImageCash Coin Profile

ImageCash’s total supply is 5,455,414 coins and its circulating supply is 5,336,414 coins. ImageCash’s official Twitter account is @imagehosty and its Facebook page is accessible here . ImageCash’s official website is imgcash.imagehosty.com

Buying and Selling ImageCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ImageCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.