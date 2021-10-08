Imperial Helium (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) Trading Down 32.6%

Shares of Imperial Helium Corp. (OTCMKTS:IMPHF) fell 32.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. 316,740 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 432% from the average session volume of 59,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Helium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Helium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.