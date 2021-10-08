Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.

TSE IMO traded up C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$42.60. 506,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.77. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$15.91 and a 52 week high of C$42.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.02 billion and a PE ratio of -80.91.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50. The firm had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.19 billion. Analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 4.7499996 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

