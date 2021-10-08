Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$45.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.63% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on IMO. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$43.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil to C$44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$46.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$42.17.
TSE IMO traded up C$0.79 on Friday, hitting C$42.60. 506,291 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,437,881. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$35.32 and its 200 day moving average is C$35.77. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$15.91 and a 52 week high of C$42.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$30.02 billion and a PE ratio of -80.91.
About Imperial Oil
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
