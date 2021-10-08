IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) Trading 0.6% Higher

IN8bio Inc (NASDAQ:INAB)’s share price traded up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.90 and last traded at $6.35. 16,262 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 38,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on IN8bio in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of IN8bio in a research report on Sunday, September 12th.

Get IN8bio alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10.

IN8bio (NASDAQ:INAB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.60). Equities research analysts predict that IN8bio Inc will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

IN8bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:INAB)

IN8bio Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers, including solid tumors using allogeneic, autologous, and genetically modified gamma-delta T cells. The company’s principal candidate includes INB-200, which are in clinical stage. IN8bio Inc is based in New York.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for IN8bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IN8bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.