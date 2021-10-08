Incent Price Reaches $0.0600 on Exchanges (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 35.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Incent has a total market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $777.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Incent has traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar. One Incent coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0600 or 0.00000110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Incent Profile

Incent was first traded on September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,015,891 coins. The official website for Incent is incent.com . Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Incent is a blockchain loyalty company whose mission is to make it economic for commerce, to frictionlessly incentivise valued behavior so that businesses and consumers can build wealth through their expenditure and attention choices. Our core technologies present commerce and consumers with a more effective way of incentivising the behaviors they desire of their audiences. INCNT was crowd-funded into existence following an ICO in late 2016. It is a cryptocurrency token which operates on the Waves blockchain. “

Incent Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Incent should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Incent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

