Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,996 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,403 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.42% of Independent Bank worth $35,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INDB. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,466 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,412,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter worth $580,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 101.7% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the bank’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank during the first quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of INDB opened at $80.43 on Friday. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $50.80 and a one year high of $99.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.43 million. Analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

In other news, Director Eileen C. Miskell sold 2,645 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.79, for a total value of $192,529.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

