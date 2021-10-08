Indexed Finance Market Capitalization Hits $3.01 Million (NDX)

Indexed Finance (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Indexed Finance has a total market cap of $3.01 million and $20,789.00 worth of Indexed Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Indexed Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.52 or 0.00006496 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Indexed Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00062227 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.38 or 0.00148396 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.69 or 0.00091741 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,202.93 or 1.00074016 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,484.39 or 0.06433182 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Indexed Finance Profile

Indexed Finance was first traded on December 15th, 2020. Indexed Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 854,801 coins. Indexed Finance’s official Twitter account is @ndxfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Indexed Finance is a project focused on the development of passive portfolio management strategies for the Ethereum network.Indexed Finance is managed by the holders of its governance token NDX, which is used to vote on proposals for protocol updates and high-level index management such as the definition of market sectors and the creation of new management strategies. “

Indexed Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indexed Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Indexed Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Indexed Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

