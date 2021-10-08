Infinitecoin (IFC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $15.48 Million

Infinitecoin (CURRENCY:IFC) traded up 8.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. During the last week, Infinitecoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Infinitecoin has a market cap of $15.48 million and approximately $100.00 worth of Infinitecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Infinitecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000116 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitecoin Profile

Infinitecoin (CRYPTO:IFC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Infinitecoin’s total supply is 90,595,753,019 coins. Infinitecoin’s official Twitter account is @infinitecoinifc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Infinitecoin is https://reddit.com/r/infinitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Infinitecoin’s official website is www.infiniteco.in

According to CryptoCompare, “Infinitecoin (IFC) is a peer-to-peer open source cryptocurrency that is based on Litecoin (which was in turn inspired by Bitcoin), except that it will have 1142.86 times as many coins, and the difficulty with which coins are produced is adjusted more frequently. “

Buying and Selling Infinitecoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Infinitecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Infinitecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Infinitecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

