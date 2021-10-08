Informa (LON:INF) Price Target Raised to GBX 685

Informa (LON:INF) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 630 ($8.23) to GBX 685 ($8.95) in a research report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on INF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Informa from GBX 670 ($8.75) to GBX 640 ($8.36) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Informa from GBX 501 ($6.55) to GBX 496 ($6.48) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Informa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.20 ($8.00).

Shares of LON INF opened at GBX 574.20 ($7.50) on Friday. Informa has a twelve month low of GBX 390.60 ($5.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 659 ($8.61). The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 538.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 540.79. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.63 billion and a PE ratio of -23.15.

In other Informa news, insider David Flaschen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 497 ($6.49) per share, with a total value of £49,700 ($64,933.37).

About Informa

Informa plc operates as a business-to-business exhibitions and events, learning, and information services company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division provides content-driven events and digital platforms that allow professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

