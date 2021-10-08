Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Given “Overweight” Rating at Barclays

Informa (OTCMKTS:IFJPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Informa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Informa in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of IFJPY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 7,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,737. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. Informa has a fifty-two week low of $10.31 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

Informa Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information, advanced knowledge, and exhibition and events solutions. It operates through the following segments: Informa Connect, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, Informa Intelligence, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect segments delivers major, branded, content-driven in-person, and virtual events and digital platforms.

