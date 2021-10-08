Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) is Axiom Investors LLC DE’s 8th Largest Position

Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,916,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 754,160 shares during the quarter. Infosys accounts for 3.0% of Axiom Investors LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned about 0.21% of Infosys worth $188,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INFY. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 21.4% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 54.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. 16.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Infosys in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.97.

Shares of Infosys stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.76. The company had a trading volume of 389,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,031,207. The stock has a market cap of $92.30 billion, a PE ratio of 35.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.80.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.75% and a net margin of 19.40%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

