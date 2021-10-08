ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.

ING stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 207,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,736. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

ING Groep (NYSE:ING) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. ING Groep had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

About ING Groep

ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.

