ING Groep’s (ING) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

ING Groep (NYSE:ING)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of ING Groep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research note on Monday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ING Groep in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ING Groep from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.51.
ING stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $14.67. 207,794 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,487,736. ING Groep has a 1-year low of $6.63 and a 1-year high of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $57.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.76 and a 200-day moving average of $13.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 539.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of ING Groep by 2,528.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 5,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 5,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.
About ING Groep
ING Groep NV engages in the provision of banking, investments, life and non-life insurance, and retirement and asset management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other and Wholesale Banking. The Retail Netherlands segment offers current and savings accounts, business lending, mortgages, and consumer lending.
