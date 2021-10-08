Innova (INN) Price Hits $0.0250 on Major Exchanges

Innova (CURRENCY:INN) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. In the last seven days, Innova has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. One Innova coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0250 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Innova has a market capitalization of $172,548.19 and $115.00 worth of Innova was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Innova alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000046 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000800 BTC.

About Innova

INN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Innova’s total supply is 10,417,969 coins and its circulating supply is 6,901,771 coins. Innova’s official Twitter account is @InnovaCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Innova is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus, and then immutably recorded on the blockchain. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Innova

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Innova directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Innova should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Innova using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Innova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Innova and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.