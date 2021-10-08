Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.78. Approximately 28,979 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.74.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.