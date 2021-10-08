Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April (NYSEARCA:QTAP)’s stock price rose 0.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $28.83 and last traded at $28.69. Approximately 12,698 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 19,190 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.53.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.81.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $556,000.

