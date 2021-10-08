Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:BMAY) by 407.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,781 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,213 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.21% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May worth $1,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May by 487.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – May has a 1 year low of $27.59 and a 1 year high of $32.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.07.

