Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – July (BATS:XDJL) rose 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.42 and last traded at $26.33. Approximately 246 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $26.14.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.43.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.