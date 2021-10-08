Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ) Trading Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (NYSEARCA:XDSQ)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $27.47 and last traded at $27.47. 961 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 6,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.50.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.92.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $278,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $294,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the 2nd quarter worth $533,000.

