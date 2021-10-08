Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Trading Up 0%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP)’s stock price was up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.63 and last traded at $27.63. Approximately 50 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $27.63.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.62.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.