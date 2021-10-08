Input Capital (CVE:INP) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Input Capital Corp. (CVE:INP)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.86 and traded as low as C$0.84. Input Capital shares last traded at C$0.84, with a volume of 33,870 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.86. The company has a market capitalization of C$17.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 8.89 and a quick ratio of 7.37.

Input Capital (CVE:INP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$4.36 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Input Capital Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Input Capital Corp. operates as an agricultural commodity streaming company in Canada. The company buys and sells canola from prairie farmers through multi-year streaming contracts. It also provides capital to farmers to assist with the working capital needs, mortgage finance, and crop marketing issues, as well as offers multi-year crop marketing solutions to farmers.

