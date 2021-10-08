Insider Selling: Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Sells 947,500 Shares of Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) insider Christopher Mills sold 947,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £900,125 ($1,176,019.07).

Shares of BBB opened at GBX 94.65 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.32. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Bigblu Broadband’s payout ratio is 334.57%.

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

