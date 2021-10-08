Insider Selling: Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) Insider Sells 947,500 Shares of Stock

Bigblu Broadband plc (LON:BBB) insider Christopher Mills sold 947,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 95 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £900,125 ($1,176,019.07).

Shares of BBB opened at GBX 94.65 ($1.24) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £54.85 million and a PE ratio of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 113.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 112.32. Bigblu Broadband plc has a 1-year low of GBX 78 ($1.02) and a 1-year high of GBX 143.50 ($1.87).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. Bigblu Broadband’s payout ratio is 334.57%.

About Bigblu Broadband

Bigblu Broadband plc provides satellite, and wireless broadband telecommunications and related products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Australia, and internationally. It offers fixed wireless broadband services; and customer ongoing services, including hardware support, pre and post-sale support, installation, billing, and portal support services.

