Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Sells 73,300 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. 353,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $177.16.
Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.
About Broadridge Financial Solutions
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.
