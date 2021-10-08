Insider Selling: Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Sells 73,300 Shares of Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 73,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.43, for a total transaction of $12,345,919.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BR stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $168.94. 353,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 508,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $19.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.29. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.68 and a 1-year high of $177.16.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.23%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 38.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

