Insider Selling: Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Senior Officer Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$49.64, for a total transaction of C$992,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 107,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$5,345,373.35.

Shares of CNQ traded up C$0.82 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$49.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,036,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,381,904. The firm has a market capitalization of C$58.61 billion and a PE ratio of 14.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.32, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of C$20.31 and a 12 month high of C$49.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$42.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.84.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.97 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.59 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.1300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$52.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$48.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$58.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$53.03.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

