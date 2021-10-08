Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,125 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $109,572.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total value of $111,634.92.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total value of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total value of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total value of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total value of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total value of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

Shares of NYSE CVEO traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 47,208 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,071. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $307.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 3.88. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $7.20 and a 1 year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.55 million. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. Equities analysts anticipate that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Civeo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 44,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Civeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,027,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Civeo by 117.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 21,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Civeo by 46,109.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

