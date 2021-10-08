Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 5,202 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $111,634.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Civeo alerts:

On Wednesday, October 6th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50.

On Monday, October 4th, Lance Torgerson sold 4,748 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $105,263.16.

On Friday, October 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 4,962 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $111,595.38.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,690 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.89, for a total transaction of $130,244.10.

On Monday, September 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,542 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.68, for a total transaction of $131,234.56.

On Friday, September 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,323 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.39, for a total transaction of $124,504.97.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,605 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $126,897.20.

On Monday, September 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,494 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total transaction of $118,670.40.

On Friday, September 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,760 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $129,196.80.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,376 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.66, for a total transaction of $121,820.16.

CVEO stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.50. 47,208 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,071. The firm has a market cap of $307.79 million, a P/E ratio of -40.58 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.12. Civeo Co. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $25.28.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. Civeo had a negative net margin of 0.77% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $154.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Civeo by 3.1% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 46,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 42.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 50.0% in the second quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Civeo by 6.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 15,077 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.