Insider Selling: CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.72, for a total value of $347,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $335,420.00.

On Monday, October 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.57, for a total value of $381,140.00.

On Friday, October 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.55, for a total value of $369,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $168,000.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $169,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.37, for a total value of $166,370.00.

On Monday, August 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $162,000.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.20, for a total value of $235,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.58, for a total value of $158,580.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total value of $316,000.00.

CRVL stock traded down $7.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.99. 22,426 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,808. CorVel Co. has a 52-week low of $78.63 and a 52-week high of $195.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.39 and a 200-day moving average of $137.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.81 and a beta of 0.99.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 25.47% and a net margin of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $152.62 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in CorVel by 9.4% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CorVel by 6.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CorVel by 36.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,030,000 after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CorVel during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 145.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 136,175 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,288,000 after buying an additional 80,789 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.63% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

