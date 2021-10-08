Insider Selling: Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) Insider Sells 2,108 Shares of Stock

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of Edgewise Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,007.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ EWTX traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $18.30. The stock had a trading volume of 69,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,435. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.79. Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $40.49.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts forecast that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EWTX. Orbimed Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $453,202,000. Novo Holdings A S acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $181,584,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $127,827,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $108,948,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $84,943,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewise Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

About Edgewise Therapeutics

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

