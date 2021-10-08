Insider Selling: iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD) Director Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $105,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Andy Sassine also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 13th, Andy Sassine sold 10,000 shares of iCAD stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $110,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ICAD traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.74. The stock had a trading volume of 71,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,091. The company has a market capitalization of $268.89 million, a P/E ratio of -30.69 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.30. iCAD, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $21.44.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $7.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 million. iCAD had a negative net margin of 24.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.86%. Equities research analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ICAD. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,081,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,237,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iCAD in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,064,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iCAD by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 648,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,753,000 after purchasing an additional 105,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iCAD by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 110,598 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 95,618 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ICAD shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of iCAD in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.13.

iCAD Company Profile

iCAD, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision cancer detection and therapy solutions. It operates through the Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy segments. The Cancer Detection segment include image analysis and workflow products. The Cancer Therapy segment consists radiation therapy products.

