Insider Selling: Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Sells 1,628 Shares of Stock

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) CEO Jeffrey L. Powell sold 1,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total transaction of $332,291.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE KAI traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $204.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,964. Kadant Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.14 and a 1-year high of $225.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.34.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.50. Kadant had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $195.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.07 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 13th. Kadant’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KAI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KAI. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,313,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 779,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,124,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kadant by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,631,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $287,356,000 after purchasing an additional 62,053 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kadant by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 184,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,115 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Kadant by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 475,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,874 shares during the period. 93.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kadant, Inc is a global supplier of critical components and engineered systems used in process industries worldwide. The company’s products, technologies, and services play an integral role in enhancing process efficiency, optimizing energy utilization, and maximizing productivity in resource-intensive industries.

