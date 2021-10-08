Insider Selling: Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Sells 11,036 Shares of Stock

Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.06, for a total transaction of $2,991,418.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Joseph D. Mansueto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 3rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,500 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.47, for a total transaction of $2,645,465.00.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 11,641 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.38, for a total transaction of $3,182,416.58.

On Friday, August 27th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,162 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.68, for a total transaction of $830,594.16.

On Monday, August 23rd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,733 shares of Morningstar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $2,029,680.51.

On Monday, August 16th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 10,505 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.38, for a total transaction of $2,787,816.90.

On Monday, August 9th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,251 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.11, for a total transaction of $2,434,030.61.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 15 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.07, for a total transaction of $3,781.05.

On Monday, July 12th, Joseph D. Mansueto sold 7,249 shares of Morningstar stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.81, for a total transaction of $1,832,619.69.

Shares of Morningstar stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $273.36. 1,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $267.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.72. Morningstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $171.16 and a twelve month high of $288.54. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $415.40 million for the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 22.35%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Morningstar by 1.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,303,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,103,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $248,372,000 after purchasing an additional 83,190 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Morningstar by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in Morningstar by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Morningstar by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. 50.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

