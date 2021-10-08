Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Sells $474,560.10 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $474,560.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Progyny alerts:

On Wednesday, September 29th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $461,898.50.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $513,377.90.

On Wednesday, August 25th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.64, for a total value of $430,161.20.

On Wednesday, August 18th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total value of $365,936.90.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $462,814.80.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Norman Payson sold 8,570 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total value of $481,634.00.

Shares of Progyny stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $59.02. 377,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,227. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average of $55.24.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $128.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PGNY has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.