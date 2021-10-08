Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 6,750 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 6,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total transaction of $445,567.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE:SMAR traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.16. 984,957 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,932. The firm has a market cap of $8.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.16 and a beta of 1.41. Smartsheet Inc has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $85.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.72.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $131.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 31.00% and a negative return on equity of 24.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMAR. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 36,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

