Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.

On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.

On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.

On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.

SQ stock traded down $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. 8,467,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,273,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Square by 15.8% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 11.3% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

