Insider Selling: Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Sells 833 Shares of Stock

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.45, for a total value of $200,294.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Amrita Ahuja also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, October 4th, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,104 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.49, for a total value of $929,514.96.
- On Thursday, September 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.29, for a total value of $1,329,852.26.
- On Thursday, September 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 5,771 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.02, for a total value of $1,558,285.42.
- On Monday, August 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 4,994 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $1,352,125.50.
- On Monday, August 2nd, Amrita Ahuja sold 6,918 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.95, for a total value of $1,839,842.10.
- On Friday, July 23rd, Amrita Ahuja sold 8,070 shares of Square stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.20, for a total value of $2,132,094.00.
SQ stock traded down $10.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $238.49. 8,467,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,273,533. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market capitalization of $109.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 209.20, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 2.43. Square, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.10 and a 52-week high of $289.23. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $259.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $242.70.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oak Harvest Investment Services grew its holdings in shares of Square by 15.8% during the third quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 21,795 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 7.2% during the third quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Square during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 11.3% during the third quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 9,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Square by 5.9% during the third quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 62.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SQ shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Square from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.97.
About Square
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.