Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $21,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 165,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,200. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 78,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 19,188 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 13,956 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 491,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 51,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Tricida by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

About Tricida

Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

