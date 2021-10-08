Insider Selling: Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCDA) Director Sandra I. Coufal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.22, for a total value of $21,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Shares of TCDA stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.19. 165,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,200. Tricida, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.55 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market cap of $211.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.34.
Tricida (NASDAQ:TCDA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.17. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tricida, Inc. will post -3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Tricida in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.
About Tricida
Tricida, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of its product, TRC101, a non-absorbed, orally-administered polymer drug designed to treat metabolic acidosis in patients with chronic kidney disease. The company was founded by Gerrit Klaerner and Craig Jon Hawker in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.
