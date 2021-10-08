Insider Selling: Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Insider Sells 2,798 Shares of Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) insider Marta Benson sold 2,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.08, for a total transaction of $481,479.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

WSM stock traded down $1.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $171.02. 626,797 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,719. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.94 and a 52-week high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $174.02 and its 200-day moving average is $170.19.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 26.11%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,831,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,250,221,000 after purchasing an additional 59,520 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,442,018 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $389,868,000 after purchasing an additional 71,309 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,673 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 9.2% in the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 976,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,845,000 after purchasing an additional 82,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,923,000 after purchasing an additional 22,015 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

