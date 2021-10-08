Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells 247,567 Shares of Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 247,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $15,245,175.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 4th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 252,404 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $15,235,105.44.

On Friday, October 1st, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 289,234 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $17,634,596.98.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 216,985 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.33, for a total value of $13,307,690.05.

On Monday, September 20th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 351,070 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.58, for a total value of $23,023,170.60.

On Friday, September 17th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 485,109 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total value of $32,900,092.38.

On Monday, September 13th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 400,810 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.48, for a total value of $25,844,228.80.

On Friday, September 10th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 225,267 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total value of $14,376,539.94.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

On Friday, September 3rd, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total value of $16,884,497.77.

NASDAQ:ZI traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,361,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,730,385. The firm has a market cap of $24.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 273.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.11 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.50 and a 12 month high of $69.72.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.59.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $3,981,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies by 104.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 66,135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.44% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

