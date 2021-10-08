Insights Network (INSTAR) Price Hits $0.0551 on Top Exchanges

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Insights Network has a total market cap of $10.85 million and $3,060.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Insights Network has traded up 11.7% against the dollar. One Insights Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0551 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.45 or 0.00048472 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002513 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.89 or 0.00236221 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00101931 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001833 BTC.

About Insights Network

Insights Network (INSTAR) is a coin. Insights Network’s total supply is 287,571,870 coins and its circulating supply is 196,753,508 coins. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork . The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Insights Network is an Ethereum-Based data exchange. A unique combination of a blockchain and Secure Multiparty Computation makes it possible to enforce the exchange of data and payment between the provider and the requester of data without third-party involvement. Insights Network allows regular users to sell their data (without disclosing their identity) directly to organizations that need it. INSTAR is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the Insights Network ecosystem. “

Insights Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insights Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

