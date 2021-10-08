Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.57.

Get Insmed alerts:

Shares of Insmed stock opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.81, a current ratio of 10.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.30. Insmed has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The company had revenue of $45.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 4.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Insmed by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,372,685 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,047,000 after buying an additional 3,070,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Insmed by 927.2% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,877,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,121 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in Insmed by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,026,184 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,045,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Insmed by 9.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,004,000 after buying an additional 961,181 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP raised its stake in Insmed by 91.5% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 1,777,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,545,000 after buying an additional 849,522 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

See Also: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.