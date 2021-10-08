Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) Shares Gap Up to $27.61

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.61, but opened at $28.73. Insmed shares last traded at $28.47, with a volume of 730 shares traded.

INSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Insmed in a research report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

Get Insmed alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 9.81 and a current ratio of 10.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 2.25.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Insmed news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total transaction of $2,643,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSM. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.8% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 3.4% in the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 31,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Insmed in the first quarter worth about $36,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 2.1% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 58,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNA Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Insmed by 7.5% in the second quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 19,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.