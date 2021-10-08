Insmed’s (INSM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $52.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 82.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on INSM. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Insmed in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Insmed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.78.

NASDAQ:INSM traded up $0.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.48. 8,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,857. Insmed has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $45.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 10.42 and a quick ratio of 9.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.30.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.18). Insmed had a negative net margin of 219.67% and a negative return on equity of 105.70%. The business had revenue of $45.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Insmed will post -3.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Lewis sold 96,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.36, for a total value of $2,643,359.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Insmed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 232,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,625,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 26,986 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,875 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,286,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Insmed by 106,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 29,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 29,680 shares in the last quarter.

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

