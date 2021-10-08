Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Boosted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 10,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $920,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $120.51 on Friday. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.75 and a 12 month high of $120.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.05 and a 200-day moving average of $96.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 180.52% and a net margin of 2.46%. Insperity’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.85%.

Several brokerages recently commented on NSP. William Blair assumed coverage on Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.40 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on Insperity from $103.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist upped their target price on Insperity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insperity from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Insperity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.77.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 15,011 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.06, for a total transaction of $1,502,000.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $1,650,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock worth $4,844,427 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

