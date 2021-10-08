Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR) Trading 1.7% Higher

Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:FEVR)’s share price traded up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $28.72 and last traded at $28.62. 4,091 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 11,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.14.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.37.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 868,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,748,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF by 32.9% during the first quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 90,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 22,465 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the first quarter worth about $391,000. Finally, Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Large Cap Momentum ESG ETF during the second quarter worth about $125,000.

