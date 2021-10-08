InsurAce (INSUR) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.74 Million

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 8th. InsurAce has a market cap of $18.74 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, InsurAce has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. One InsurAce coin can currently be bought for $1.66 or 0.00003020 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001816 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.40 or 0.00060640 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 25.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.50 or 0.00091676 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.42 or 0.00136919 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,246.79 or 1.00294814 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,600.61 or 0.06536528 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InsurAce Coin Profile

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

