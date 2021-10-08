Insureum (ISR) Trading Down 3.2% Over Last 7 Days

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. Insureum has a market capitalization of $4.15 million and $192,934.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insureum has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar. One Insureum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00049797 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.50 or 0.00245297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.34 or 0.00103511 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00012186 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 coins. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

