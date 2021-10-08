Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 391,751 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.19% of Integer worth $36,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Integer by 15.1% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 891 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Integer by 1,798.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,234 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $217,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Integer during the first quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Integer by 9.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Integer alerts:

Shares of NYSE ITGR opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.23 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $312.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.50 million. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Flanagan sold 2,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total value of $246,328.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,202.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Anthony W. Borowicz sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $99,242.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,924,663.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,772 shares of company stock valued at $1,596,670 in the last three months. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Integer Profile

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.