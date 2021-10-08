Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) Given New C$7.25 Price Target at Desjardins

Integra Resources (NYSEMKT:ITRG) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Desjardins from C$6.75 to C$7.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

ITRG has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank of Canada began coverage on Integra Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities initiated coverage on Integra Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Integra Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Integra Resources in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.08.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSEMKT ITRG traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.28. 94,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,071. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.66.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Integra Resources by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,049,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 5,414 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $176,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 16.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 517,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 72,223 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Integra Resources by 10.6% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,006,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 96,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Integra Resources during the second quarter worth about $292,000. 28.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.