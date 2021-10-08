Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.

Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. boosted its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 179.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,330 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 131,340 shares during the quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $11,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Banco de Sabadell S.A raised its stake in shares of Intel by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 24,545 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 31,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 114,558 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in shares of Intel by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 194,380 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,912,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.82. 544,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,701,818. The company has a market capitalization of $218.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.80.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.65.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

