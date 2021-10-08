Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 526,054 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,826 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.66% of Inter Parfums worth $37,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 121.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Inter Parfums during the second quarter valued at $82,000. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $79.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 0.91. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.15 and a twelve month high of $80.35.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm had revenue of $207.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.59 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 319.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.64%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on IPAR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.20.

About Inter Parfums

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.