Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Purchased by Majedie Asset Management Ltd

Majedie Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,716 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group accounts for about 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Interactive Brokers Group worth $18,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,026,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,486,000 after purchasing an additional 59,035 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,262,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $477,377,000 after purchasing an additional 284,002 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.0% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 173.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 17,152 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.6% during the second quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 13,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 7,898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 17,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $1,056,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,849,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,615,257.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 931,467 shares of company stock valued at $58,573,110. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

IBKR stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. 6,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,812. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.60. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.71 and a 12-month high of $80.57.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82. The company had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.17 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was up 39.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.06%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

